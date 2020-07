Lyles allowed one walk and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Arizona.

Lyles, who is the Rangers' No. 5 starter, is not part of the first rotation due to off days during the first weeks of the season. To keep him fresh for an expected starting assignment, manager Chris Woodward found a spot to give him multiple innings Tuesday. Lyles is expected to start Saturday on the road against the Giants.