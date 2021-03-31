Texas manager Chris Woodward said Lyles is "close" to becoming a traditional starter, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Lyles will operate in a tandem starter role along with Taylor Hearn and start the third game of the regular season, April 4, against the Royals. However, Woodward cited Lyles' strong spring as a motivating factor in a potential move to traditional starter. Lyles allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 11 over 11 Cactus League innings.