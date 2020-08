Lyles (1-2) allowed seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and walk over four innings Monday, striking out two and taking the loss against the Padres.

Most of the damage against Lyles came during a five-run second inning for the Padres before he coughed up a homer to Austin Hedges in the fourth. Over his last four starts, the 29-year-old righty has been hammered for 17 runs in 18.1 innings, raising his season ERA to 7.52. He'll look to get back in the win column in Seattle on Saturday.