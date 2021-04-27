Lyles (1-2) was tagged with the loss against the Angels on Monday, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings.

Despite being regarded as one of the Rangers' most consistent pitchers this year, Lyles was unable to find success against the hot-hitting Angels, scattering a season-worst 10 hits and seven runs in his shortest outing of the year. Los Angeles hit hard and struck early, including a two-run double by Shohei Ohtani in the second inning and back-to-back home runs by Justin Upton and Albert Pujols in the third. Across 24 innings, the right-hander holds a 6.75 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. He'll look to bounce back at home Saturday against the Red Sox.