Lyles did not factor into the decision during Thursday's win against the Twins, allowing three runs on seven hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven across five innings.

The Twins got to Lyles right away with a leadoff home run by Max Kepler in the first inning. Luckily, the right-hander pulled it together from there, only allowing another pair of runs to sneak in due to an RBI single off the bat of Willians Astudillo in the third. It wasn't the cleanest outing, but Lyles limited the damage enough to position Texas for an extra-inning win. The 30-year-old has surrendered nine homers while claiming only one victory to his name this season, dating back to his first start on April 4. He'll look to improve upon a 7.09 ERA and 1.64 WHIP when he lines up to battle the Giants in San Francisco on Tuesday.