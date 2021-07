Lyles (5-5) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over the A's, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

The veteran righty tossed 61 of 92 pitches for strikes en route to his fourth straight quality start and eighth of the season. Despite the recent run of success, Lyles will still carry a lackluster 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 76:30 K:BB through 96.1 innings into the All-Star break.