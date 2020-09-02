Lyles pitched five innings against Houston on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

After a pair of brutal starts in which he yielded a combined 14 earned runs over eight innings, Lyles pitched behind an opener against the Astros on Tuesday. He fared notably better in the role, tossing five innings for only the third time this season and limiting Houston to three runs. It remains to be seen whether Lyles will be used as a primary pitcher again or resume his role as a traditional starter; in either case, he figures to next take the mound Sunday in Seattle.