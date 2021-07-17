Lyles (5-6) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- and three walks over four innings in a 10-2 defeat at the hands of the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

It was a rough way to begin the second half for Lyles, who tossed only 53 of 95 pitches for strikes before getting the hook. The veteran righty had reeled off four straight quality starts before the All-Star break, but that's been his only real stretch of sustained success this season. He'll carry a 5.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 79:33 K:BB through 100.1 innings into his next outing.