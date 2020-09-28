Lyles allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings in Sunday's win against the Astros. He didn't factor into the decision.

Lyles lasted at least five frames in each of his last five starts, but he was removed fairly early in Sunday's season finale after giving up runs in the first and third innings. The right-hander finished the 2020 campaign with a 1-6 record while posting a 7.02 ERA and 36:23 K:BB over 57.2 innings.