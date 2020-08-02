Lyles (0-1) allowed four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one to pick up the loss in Saturday's 7-3 defeat to the Giants.

Lyles, who made his first start of the season, was unable to consistently locate his pitches. He threw just 42 strikes among his 78 pitches and was particularly off target with the curveball, just eight of 21 landing in the zone. All four runs allowed were runners that reached base via a walk. Lyles will look for better results in his next scheduled start, Friday at home against the Angels.