Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Makes first spring start
Lyles allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over three innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Giants.
Lyles was the fourth member to Texas' projected starting rotation to make his spring debut. He shrugged off the three-run home run allowed on a curve, as the right-hander was more focused on his changeup, a pitch he all but abandoned in his 11 starts with the Brewers in 2019. "I don't like the three runs, but overall, I wanted to get the changeup working and we were successful with that," Lyles told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "A great day working on the changeup. There's good and bad that goes with that. But that's what I wanted to work on today. And we did a good job working with it." Lyles is lining up to be the Rangers' No. 5 starter.
