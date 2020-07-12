Lyles is behind other starters and may have his first turn through the rotation skipped, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Lyles threw 80 pitches across five innings Saturday, so he's on par with other starters in terms of length, but he allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out one. He was roughed up in his previous outing as well, so the right-hander needs to hone his command. "We have a bunch of different options we're looking at," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "I'm sure he's dealing with some soreness and some things that he's got to push through, whereas some of our other guys have already done that." If Lyles' first start is skipped, the Rangers would likely turn to Joe Palumbo or Kolby Allard (or a combination of both) as a replacement.