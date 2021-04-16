Lyles allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings Thursday. He did not factor in the decision in the win over the Rays.

Lyles was decent in his start Thursday, where most of his damage came on a fourth inning two-run home run from Nick Brosseau. The right-hander was able to improve on strikeouts previous to his last start when he only picked up a single punch-out. Lyles is being used as a traditional starter for the time being and is scheduled to face the Angels next.