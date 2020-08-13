Lyles didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's game between the Rangers and the Mariners. He allowed four runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- and four walks while fanning four across five innings.

Lyles was coming off a win against the Angels the last time out but, all things considered, he hasn't been pitching very well -- the right-hander has given up three or more runs in each of his last three starts while failing to reach six full innings in each of those outings. As a result, he is sporting a 6.91 ERA in his last three appearances ahead of his next scheduled start at home against the Padres on Aug. 18.