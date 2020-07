Lyles will make his first start of the season Aug. 2 at San Francisco since the Rangers are skipping his first turn in the rotation, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The news was to be expected, as the Rangers don't immediately need a five-man rotation with two off days next week. Lyles figures to be available out of the bullpen for the next two series, though the team is likely to be utilized in a calculated fashion to help keep him on schedule.