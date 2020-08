Lyles (1-1) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 5.1 innings in a win versus the Angels on Friday.

Lyles gave up a two-run blast to Mike Trout in the first inning and an RBI single to Max Stassi in the fourth, but was otherwise effective in his second start. The 29-year-old righty has a 5.56 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 11.1 innings this year. Lyles is expected to start Wednesday at home versus the Mariners in his next outing.