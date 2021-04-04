Lyles (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight over 5.2 innings in Sunday's win over the Royals.

The only damage on Lyles' line came in the sixth inning when Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer. The 30-year-old Lyles threw 52 of 76 pitches for strikes in a fairly efficient first start of the season. The right-hander was expected to begin the year in a tandem starter role, but it appears he may be closer to a traditional starter's workload earlier than expected. Lyles had a rough 2020 with a 1-6 record, 7.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 36:23 K:BB across 12 outings (nine starts). He lines up to face the Padres on Saturday.