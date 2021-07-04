Lyles (4-5) won Saturday's 7-3 game against Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in six innings.

Lyles has been on a tear of late with three straight quality starts, tossing a total of 19 innings while surrendering five runs. His only trouble inning Saturday was the third, when he walked in a run with none out but was able to retire the next three batters to limit the damage to the single run. The start lowered Lyles ERA to 4.98, the lowest it's been since April.