Lyles (1-5) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two across seven innings to take the loss Thursday against the Astros.

Lyles surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Tucker in the second inning, but kept the Astros' bats silent thereafter. Despite generating only three swinging strikes, Lyles was effective by working efficiently -- getting his 21 outs on 97 total pitches. Particularly important was Lyles' ability to find the strike zone, as he had surrendered seven free passes across his last 18.1 frames. Even accounting for this strong outing, Lyles has an ugly 7.07 ERA with a 29:21 K:BB across 49.2 innings. He'll take his next turn through the rotation Tuesday at Arizona.