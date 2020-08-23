Lyles (1-3) took the loss against the Mariners on Saturday, completing four innings and giving up eight runs on 11 hits while striking out two.

Lyles gave up three runs in the first inning and five in the third on his way to his second straight loss. He didn't give up a walk for the first time this season, but Seattle knocked him around to the tune of four extra-base hits, including a three-run homer off the bat of Evan White in the third frame. Lyles has now given up 14 earned runs over his last eight innings to see his ERA balloon to 9.25 on the season. He'll try to recover when he faces Oakland at home Thursday in his next scheduled start.