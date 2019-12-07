Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Signs with Texas
Lyles signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Lyles finished the 2019 campaign with Milwaukee in impressive fashion, posting a 1.91 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with a 38:11 K:BB over his last seven appearances (37.2 innings). He'll undoubtedly slot into the starting rotation in Texas, likely behind Mike Minor in the No. 2 spot.
