Lyles allowed five runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.1 innings in Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Lyles was knocked around for a second straight Cactus League start and has an 11.37 ERA (eight runs, 6.1 innings) over two appearances. He's allowed runs in four of six-plus innings pitched, including multiple runs in three frames. If you're part of the crowd that believes spring results mean nothing, then this should not alarm you. At some point, however, it would be comforting to see Lyles have a good result. A strong finish to the 2019 season along with an improved K/9 rate are hopeful signs for the 29-year-old right-hander, who will operate as Texas' No. 5 starter.