Lyles (2-3) picked up the win in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Yankees, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander tossed 56 of 85 pitches for strikes as he delivered his second quality start of the season. Lyles also kept the ball in the yard for the second straight outing after being taken deep at least once in seven straight trips to the mound to begin the year. He'll carry a 5.93 ERA and 42:16 K:BB through 44 innings into his next start.