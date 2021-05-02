Lyles (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a victory over the Red Sox on Saturday. He didn't factor into the decision.
The righty has struggled as of late, as he threw 84 pitches in four innings of work. The 30-year-old now has a 7.39 ERA and has a 29:22 K:BB. Lyles will need to pick it up if he wishes to remain in the rotation.
More News
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Falls apart in loss•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Takes first loss Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: No-decision Thursday•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Yields two home runs in no-decision•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Picks up win in first start•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Could be traditional starter•