Lyles (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in a victory over the Red Sox on Saturday. He didn't factor into the decision.

The righty has struggled as of late, as he threw 84 pitches in four innings of work. The 30-year-old now has a 7.39 ERA and has a 29:22 K:BB. Lyles will need to pick it up if he wishes to remain in the rotation.