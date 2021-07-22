Lyles (5-7) took the loss against Detroit on Wednesday, completing seven innings and allowing four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five.

It wasn't a terrible outing for the right-hander, as he tied a season high by going seven innings. However, he was stung by three long balls among the six hits he gave up, accounting for all of the runs the Tigers managed to tally against him. Lyles has given up a whopping seven roundtrippers over his past two starts, and only teammate Mike Foltynewicz (28 homers) have yielded more long balls overall this season. Lyles is tentatively slated to make his next start at home versus Arizona on Tuesday.