Lyles (1-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out five across six innings Tuesday, taking the loss to the Angels.

Lyles made his longest and first quality start of the season, but it resulted in his first loss. He has allowed at least one home run in each of his four starts, with Tuesday's coming from the bat of Mike Trout in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old has consistently produced decent starts without doing anything flashy or letting innings get out of hand. He has a 4.64 ERA in 21.1 innings.