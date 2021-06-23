Lyles allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over six innings of relief in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to Oakland.

Taylor Hearn replaced Lyles as the starter for Tuesday and was expected to pitch up to three innings, but he was chased after two-thirds of an inning, setting up the Rangers for a long night. Lyles eventually game on in the third inning and, after Oakland touched him for two runs in the frame, he settled in and strung together outs. Hearn was never tabbed as a permanent replacement for Lyles, but manager Chris Woodward is searching for answers to a faltering rotation, which includes Lyles who gave up four home runs in his previous start and is tied for fifth in MLB with 16 allowed.