Texas manager Chris Woodward suggested that Lyles might be tipping pitches, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Lyles was shelled in Saturday's start, allowing eight runs on 11 hits in four innings, and left the manager seeking a cause for the pitcher's poor results. "Tonight, I thought there was something going on with Jordan in the first inning," Woodward said. "They were taking some really healthy swings on some pitches. I don't know if there is something there. When a team has something on a guy, a lot of times, you don't know it until there are seven or eight runs. We are going to dig into that and see if there is something we can find." Lyles has a 9.25 ERA over five starts and one relief appearance.