Lyles (3-5) earned the win Sunday against the Royals after tossing seven innings of one-run ball, giving up seven hits and fanning four.

Lyles delivered his best outing of the season by a wide margin Sunday, and there are encouraging signs that can make fantasy managers believe Lyles might be turning things around following a slow start to the season. Perhaps the biggest one is the fact that he has not given up a homer in three of his last five outings. He still owns a 5.12 ERA, but he's undoubtedly trending in the right direction of late. He's scheduled to pitch again next week at Seattle.