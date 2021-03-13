Lyles allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two over two innings in Friday's spring game against the White Sox.

Lyles is one of several Texas pitchers without a set role at this point, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. He's been told that he won't be used as a traditional starter, news that didn't please him, and could be used as part of tandem with another pitcher stretched out for multiple innings. "He's throwing the ball really well. Now, it's a question of how long can you do it? I don't know what the answer is. If he does [maintain his strength], then obviously he's a guy you would want starting," said manager Chris Woodward. The right-hander started nine games and made three relief appearances for the Rangers in 2020, posting a 7.02 ERA. Offensive numbers against him spiked after he reached 45 pitches; between pitches 46-60, batters had a .982 OPS against him.