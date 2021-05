Lyles (1-3) took the loss Tuesday at San Francisco after giving up two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and five walks over five innings.

The right-hander's command was all over the place as he delivered only 47 of 83 pitches for strikes, though he limited the damage by allowing only two hits all afternoon. Lyles has a 6.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB across 33 innings this season.