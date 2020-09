Lyles will follow opener Luis Garcia in Tuesday's game against the Astros, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lyles was originally slated to start last Thursday against Oakland, but with that game being postponed, the right-hander has not pitched since Aug. 22. It seems very possible that Lyles's long gap between outings is the reason for using an opener Tuesday. Nonetheless, Lyles should have the chance to log multiple innings as he tries to pick up his second win.