Lyles allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one across 4.1 innings in Saturday's loss to the Padres. He did not factor in the decision.

Lyles got through the first three innings unharmed before giving up a pair of home runs to Eric Hosmer and Ha-Seong Kim. The 30-year-old is slated in the starting rotation, but could transition to a long reliever role if he struggles throughout the season. Lyles is coming off a career-worst 7.02 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 2020. His next scheduled start is Thursday at Tampa Bay.