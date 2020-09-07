Lyles (1-4) allowed four runs on four walks and three hits over 6.1 innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the loss against the Mariners.

Seattle jumped on Lyles early with a two-run homer in the first inning courtesy of Kyle Seager. He then allowed another solo blast to Kyle Lewis in the fourth. The 29-year-old righty left in the seventh inning after two consecutive walked batters and was later charged with a fourth and final run. Lyles will carry a rough 8.07 ERA into Friday's home tilt with Oakland.