Lyles (1-4) allowed four runs on four walks and three hits over 6.1 innings Sunday, striking out four batters and taking the loss against the Mariners.
Seattle jumped on Lyles early with a two-run homer in the first inning courtesy of Kyle Seager. He then allowed another solo blast to Kyle Lewis in the fourth. The 29-year-old righty left in the seventh inning after two consecutive walked batters and was later charged with a fourth and final run. Lyles will carry a rough 8.07 ERA into Friday's home tilt with Oakland.
More News
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Hurls five frames following opener•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Will follow opener Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Thursday's start postponed•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Tipping pitches?•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Shelled by Seattle on Saturday•
-
Rangers' Jordan Lyles: Crushed for seven runs•