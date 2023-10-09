Montgomery did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-8 victory over the Orioles in Game 2 of the ALDS, giving up five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk across four innings. He struck out two.

Montgomery was unable to replicate his success from his prior postseason start. The southpaw loaded the bases in the first inning, then allowed an RBI single to Aaron Hicks that put the Orioles on the board. He was spotted a seven-run lead by the third inning but let things get tighter again in the fifth by allowing a home run to Gunnar Henderson. Montgomery now has a 2.55 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 17.2 innings with 14 strikeouts for his career in the postseason.