Montgomery (7-9) picked up the win Friday, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over six-plus innings in a 6-2 victory over the Marlins. He struck out six.

The veteran southpaw gave up single runs in the first and second innings in his debut for the Rangers, but Montgomery settled in after that and cruised to his eighth quality start in his last 10 trips to the mound. He holds a 2.51 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 54:18 K:BB through 61 innings over that stretch, and with a potent Texas offense at his back, he could be headed for double-digit wins for the first time in his career. Montgomery lines up for a very juicy matchup in his next start, which is likely to come next week in Oakland.