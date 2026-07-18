Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Continues rehab assignment Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Montgomery (elbow) will start Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock as he continues his rehab assignment, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery will make his sixth overall rehab start, his fourth with Round Rock. Through his first five starts, the 33-year-old has posted a remarkable 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB through 12 innings. This upcoming start will possibly be the southpaw's final rehab appearance after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery in March of 2025 before returning to a big-league mound for the first time since 2024.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!