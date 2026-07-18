Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Continues rehab assignment Saturday

Montgomery (elbow) will start Saturday for Triple-A Round Rock as he continues his rehab assignment, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery will make his sixth overall rehab start, his fourth with Round Rock. Through his first five starts, the 33-year-old has posted a remarkable 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB through 12 innings. This upcoming start will possibly be the southpaw's final rehab appearance after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery in March of 2025 before returning to a big-league mound for the first time since 2024.