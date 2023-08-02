Montgomery is slated to make his Rangers debut Friday versus the Marlins at Globe Life Field, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Texas will be breaking in its two new additions to the rotation on consecutive days, as Max Scherzer will take the hill Thursday versus the White Sox before Montgomery toes the rubber for the series opener against Miami. Montgomery had been the de facto staff ace of a poor Cardinals rotation this season, posting a 3.42 ERA and 1.25 WHIP while striking out 108 batters over 121 innings. He'll profile as more of a mid-rotation arm for Texas, but his fantasy outlook could improve following the move from St. Louis while he's supported by a stronger Rangers lineup.