Montgomery allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Sunday.

This was the first time in eight starts since the All-Star break that Montgomery has failed to complete six innings. He left Sunday's contest with one out and the bases loaded in the sixth inning, and Chris Stratton promptly gave up a grand slam to begin his relief appearance. Despite the mediocre outing, Montgomery still has a 2.30 ERA over five starts (31.1 innings) for the Rangers. Overall, he's posted a 3.19 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 138:40 K:BB through 152.1 innings between Texas and St. Louis this year. He's lined up for a rematch at home versus the Twins next weekend.