Montgomery pitched eight scoreless innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Monday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Montgomery was excellent in the outing, racking up 16 swinging strikes and holding the Diamondbacks without an extra-base hit. He got very little run support but still looked to be in line for the win upon his departure, as Texas held a 1-0 lead heading into the ninth. The Rangers' bullpen couldn't hold on, however, saddling Montgomery with a no-decision. Nonetheless, the southpaw picked up his fifth straight quality start, the last four of which have come since he joined Texas at the trade deadline. Since becoming a Ranger, Montgomery has posted a 1.73 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB over 26 frames.