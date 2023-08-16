Montgomery (2-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits over six innings in a 7-3 win over the Angels. He struck out nine.

Montgomery delivered a fourth consecutive quality start Tuesday, allowing one run across six innings while tying his season high in strikeouts. The performance also snapped Montgomery's streak of four straight starts allowing a home run. In three starts since being acquired by the Rangers, Montgomery boasts a 2.50 ERA to go along with a 20:2 K:BB over 18 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to toe the rubber again during a two-game series at Arizona early next week.