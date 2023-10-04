Montgomery allowed six hits across seven scoreless innings to pick up the win in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Rays in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card. He struck out five.

Coming off his best regular season ERA of 3.20 across 188.2 innings, Montgomery carried that momentum with him into the postseason. The southpaw looked sharp in the contest, picking apart the Rays lineup to earn the first postseason win of his career. Tuesday's outing marked the fifth quality start in a row for the southpaw dating back to the regular season and his fourth start in those five that he contributed seven innings.