Montgomery allowed five hits and one walk across 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win in Sunday's 2-0 contest against the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS. He struck out six.

Montgomery faltered in his previous start against Baltimore in the ALDS, but managed to right the ship in this one to help cover the bulk of the shutout. The southpaw faced a tense moment in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, but managed to strike out Martin Maldonado to keep the Astros off the board. Sunday's win marked the second for Montgomery this October and his first playoff start with at least six strikeouts. He now has a 2.08 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 13 strikeouts across 17.1 innings this postseason.