The Rangers signed Montgomery (elbow) to a one-year, $1.25 million contract Wednesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Montgomery had a hybrid UCL reconstruction last March but hopes to be major-league ready around the All-Star break. The 33-year-old had a disastrous 2024 season with the Diamondbacks after signing late in spring training, posting a 6.23 ERA over 25 appearances. He was terrific in 2023, however, which included starring for the Rangers down the stretch of the regular season and their run to the World Series. The two sides are hoping to recapture some of that magic in 2026.