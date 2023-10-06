Montgomery will start for the Rangers in Game 2 of the ALDS on Sunday at Baltimore.

Andrew Heaney is on tap for Game 1, presumably piggybacked by Dane Dunning, and then it'll be Montgomery in Game 2 and likely Nathan Eovaldi in Game 3. Montgomery posted a 0.67 ERA and 22:5 K:BB over his final 27 innings (four starts) in the regular season and worked seven shutout frames in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series this past Tuesday versus the Rays.