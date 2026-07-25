Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Making next rehab start Saturday

Montgomery will make the seventh start of his rehab assignment Saturday in the first game of Triple-A Round Rock's doubleheader with Albuquerque, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

After turning in a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB in 12 innings across his first five rehab starts between Round Rock and Double-A Frisco, Montgomery was roughed up for six earned runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings in his most recent outing with the Triple-A club last weekend. Montgomery was still able to reach 53 pitches in that appearance, and if he's able to build on that workload Saturday, he could be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list during the upcoming week. Montgomery has been on the shelf all season while recovering from UCL surgery, which he underwent last March.