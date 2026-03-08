Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers placed Montgomery (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Sunday.
The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Dairon Blanco, whom the Rangers claimed off waivers from the Royals. The move to the 60-day IL won't affect Montgomery's return timeline; the veteran southpaw was already expected to miss multiple months to begin the 2026 campaign after undergoing a hybrid UCL reconstruction surgery in April 2025.
More News
-
Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Inks one-year deal with Rangers•
-
Brewers' Jordan Montgomery: Headed to Milwaukee•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery: Lands on 60-day IL•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery: Slated for Tommy John surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery: Relief role awaits•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery: Drawing interest from other teams•