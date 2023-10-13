Montgomery will start Sunday against the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Montgomery began the postseason with a seven-inning shutout performance against Tampa Bay in the first game of the AL Wild Card Series, but he followed it up by allowing five runs (four earned) in four innings in Game 2 of the ALDS versus the Orioles. Despite his poor performance against Baltimore, Montgomery still holds a solid 2.55 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP throughout his postseason career.