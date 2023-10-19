Montgomery will start Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday against Houston, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Montgomery shut down the Astros in Game 1, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings while striking out six batters and walking one en route to a victory. Aside from a shaky outing against Baltimore in the ALDS, Montgomery has been solid in the postseason with an overall 2.08 ERA through 17.1 frames.