Rangers' Jordan Montgomery: Operating out of bullpen

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Friday that both Montgomery and Cal Quantrill will both move to the bullpen, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Montgomery was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday after fully recovering from UCL surgery in March of 2025. He'll work out of the bullpen in his return, and his first time on the mound with the Rangers will mark his first major-league appearance since September of 2024. During that 2024 regular season with the Diamondbacks, Montgomery posted an 8-7 record across 25 games (21 starts) with a 6.23 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 83:44 K:BB over 117 frames.